Nektar Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

February 25, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.56% over the past year to ($0.65), which beat the estimate of ($0.68).

Revenue of $23,462,000 declined by 30.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $30,010,000.

Outlook

Nektar Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t22se9js

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.75

52-week low: $13.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.88%

Company Overview

Nektar Therapeutics is a San Francisco-based emerging biotechnology company specializing in PEGylation technology. Its portfolio includes PEGylated biologics in immuno-oncology, breast cancer, and autoimmune disease. The company partners with several large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to co-develop therapies in a range of indications, which includes a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop bempegaldesleukin, the firm's leading immuno-oncology candidate, in combination with Bristol's Opdivo.

 

