Recap: Virgin Galactic Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Shares of Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.22% over the past year to ($0.31), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $0 declined by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $520,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.virgingalactic.com%2F&eventid=2947738&sessionid=1&key=DA49D038D838A55D6CDF5280178CEE3E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $62.80

52-week low: $9.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 97.53%

Company Description

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. Using its proprietary and reusable technologies, and supported by distinctive, Virgin-branded customer experience, it is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique, multi-day, transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

 

