Recap: Leaf Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $64,973,000 rose by 44.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $63,600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.leafgroup.com%2F&eventid=2947635&sessionid=1&key=62F4A0711EBF3BEDCB47DA385381E023®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $7.62

Company's 52-week low was at $1.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.26%

Company Description

Leaf Group Ltd is an internet marketplace and media company. The company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. It operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two segments: Media and Marketplaces, of which the Marketplaces generates a higher revenue share. It is engaged in selling comparable products. Geographically, the company operates in the US and other international countries.