HP: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.54% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $15,646,000,000 up by 7.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,960,000,000.

Guidance

HP Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.15-$3.25 vs $2.65 Estimate

HP Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.84-$0.90 vs $0.61 Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hpq/mediaframe/43470/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.26

Company's 52-week low was at $12.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.42%

Company Description

HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale.