Recap: Lantheus Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 79.41% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $94,152,000 up by 5.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $92,230,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.34 and $0.39.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $385,000,000 and $400,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fnf394tc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.29

52-week low: $8.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.92%

Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its imaging products and agents assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. The company's portfolio of imaging products includes medical radiopharmaceuticals such as DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas, Cardiolite, and Neurolite. Its revenue is generated from the sales of diagnostic imaging agents to wholesalers, distributors radiopharmacy and directly to hospitals and clinics predominantly in the United States.