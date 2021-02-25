Market Overview

Recap: Medifast Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:39pm
Shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 98.32% year over year to $2.36, which missed the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $264,912,000 higher by 55.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $244,490,000.

Guidance

Medifast hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $279.46

52-week low: $49.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.55%

Company Overview

Medifast Inc is a US-based company that produces, distributes and sells products concerning weight loss, weight management, and healthy living. The company generates its revenue from point of sale transactions executed over an e-commerce platform for weight loss, weight management, and other consumable health and nutritional products.

 

