Recap: Medifast Q4 Earnings
Shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 98.32% year over year to $2.36, which missed the estimate of $2.38.
Revenue of $264,912,000 higher by 55.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $244,490,000.
Guidance
Medifast hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $279.46
52-week low: $49.03
Price action over last quarter: Up 60.55%
Company Overview
Medifast Inc is a US-based company that produces, distributes and sells products concerning weight loss, weight management, and healthy living. The company generates its revenue from point of sale transactions executed over an e-commerce platform for weight loss, weight management, and other consumable health and nutritional products.
