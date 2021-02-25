IntriCon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $30,301,000 rose by 9.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $27,350,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y6bpms6j

Technicals

52-week high: $23.18

52-week low: $9.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.46%

Company Description

IntriCon Corp design, develop and manufacture miniature and micro-miniature body-worn medical and electronics products. The company has two operating segments, the Body-Worn Device segment (consisting of three markets: medical, hearing health, and professional audio), and the Hearing Health Direct-to-Consumer segment. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Europe, Asia, and all other countries. The company serves a diverse range of markets including the hearing healthcare market, the medical biotelemetry market, and the professional audio communication market.