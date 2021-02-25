Recap: Etsy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 332.00% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $617,355,000 up by 128.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $515,650,000.

Outlook

Etsy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $513,000,000 and $536,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.etsy.com%2F&eventid=2947686&sessionid=1&key=AE9B46FF61AB16470F403D2B7A675988®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $239.47

52-week low: $29.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.25%

Company Profile

Etsy Inc is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform. The product categories are clothing and accessories, jewelry, craft supplies and tools, wedding accessories and clothing, entertainment items, home and living, vintage items, and child and baby goods. Etsy's revenue is categorized as: marketplace revenue, seller services, and other revenue. The marketplace consists of a platform where sellers can list their products in exchange of a fee paid to Etsy.