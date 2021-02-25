5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) - P/E: 2.02 Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) - P/E: 9.57 Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) - P/E: 3.05 Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 7.39 Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) - P/E: 9.2

Most recently, Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share at -1.21, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.91%, which has increased by 2.34% from 8.57% last quarter.

Most recently, Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share at -1.41, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.37. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.42%, which has decreased by 2.05% from 4.47% last quarter.

Most recently, Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share at -0.24, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.14. Diamond S Shipping does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Star Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.74, which has increased by 234.55% compared to Q4, which was -0.55. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.6%, which has increased by 0.1% from 5.5% in the previous quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.3 in Q3 to 0.29 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 16.56%, which has decreased by 3.48% from 20.04% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.