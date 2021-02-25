ROCE Insights For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) reported Q4 sales of $121.01 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $67.16 million, resulting in a 21.81% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals brought in $120.58 million in sales but lost $85.90 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -0.11%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.42/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.47/share.