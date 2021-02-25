7 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $17.15 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $113.88 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to have earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $24.48 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dell shares 1.4% to close at $81.69 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: DELL) to have earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $24.48 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dell shares 1.4% to close at $81.69 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.06-$1.14 per share. NetApp shares dropped 6.4% to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.

