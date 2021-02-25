Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:36am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $17.15 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $113.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced it shipped its variant-specific vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to the NIH for clinical study. The company also raised its base plan for 2021 covid-19 vaccine supply. Moderna shares jumped 5.2% to $152.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to have earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $24.48 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dell shares 1.4% to close at $81.69 on Wednesday.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.06-$1.14 per share. NetApp shares dropped 6.4% to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. However, NVIDIA shares fell 2.2% to $567.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 1% to close at $113.22 on Wednesday.
  • After the closing bell, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $15.01 billion. HP shares rose 2.2% to close at $27.97 on Wednesday.

