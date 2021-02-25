Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:03am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $375.97 million.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.98 million.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $40.17 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $51.16 million.

• Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.94 per share on revenue of $2.34 million.

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.14 million.

• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $426.97 million.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.52 million.

• BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $31.65 million.

• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $146.81 million.

• Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $361.41 million.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $321.76 million.

• Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $109.92 million.

• Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $960.00 thousand.

• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $117.87 million.

• Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $162.97 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $291.59 million.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $610.76 million.

• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $107.43 million.

• Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $71.81 million.

• Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $745.21 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $85.01 million.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $41.44 million.

• Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $39.27 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.39 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.11 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $47.24 million.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $131.57 million.

• Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $119.18 million.

• Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $159.61 million.

• Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $488.90 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $28.38 million.

• Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $59.86 million.

• Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $838.90 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $100.59 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $272.43 million.

• Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.03 million.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $259.46 million.

• BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $40.99 million.

• Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $271.87 million.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $176.97 million.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $116.36 million.

• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.68 per share on revenue of $318.89 million.

• Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $270.07 million.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.89 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $617.56 million.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.

• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $98.45 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $100.39 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.09 million.

• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $282.25 million.

• New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.16 million.

• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $118.50 million.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.81 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $495.93 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $143.78 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.03 million.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $653.96 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $180.12 million.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $5.64 million.

• FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $492.31 million.

• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $200.92 million.

• Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $513.59 million.

• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $270.60 million.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.59 million.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $502.38 million.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $279.41 million.

• MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $32.04 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.17 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $562.62 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $87.32 million.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $581.86 million.

• Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $94.72 million.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $651.10 million.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE:TMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $453.92 million.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $218.92 million.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.65 million.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $345.70 million.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $363.01 million.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $786.55 million.

• Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $869.95 million.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $35.83 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $465.72 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $122.11 million.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.

• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $687.66 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $478.99 million.

• AES (NYSE:AES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.94 million.

• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $472.19 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $246.47 million.

• Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $585.85 million.

• MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $141.29 million.

• Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $288.66 million.

• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $161.37 million.

• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $145.92 million.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $85.35 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $12.26 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $52.43 million.

• Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $694.68 million.

• Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $146.19 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $414.26 million.

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $599.88 million.

• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $366.19 million.

• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.78 per share on revenue of $506.52 million.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $478.98 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $149.51 million.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $216.80 million.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $263.10 million.

• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $52.18 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $71.29 million.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $53.14 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $146.04 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $440.23 million.

• Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $67.25 million.

• Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $47.13 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $178.70 million.

• Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $63.60 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $35.58 million.

• NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $18.68 million.

• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $106.62 million.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $252.10 million.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $542.68 million.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $157.26 million.

• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $48.63 million.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $27.76 million.

• Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.

• Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $25.80 million.

• Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $9.16 per share on revenue of $747.59 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $748.57 million.

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $42.15 million.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $197.78 million.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $22.36 million.

• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $187.80 million.

• Ashford Inc. (Holding Company) Common Stock (AMEX:AINC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $82.95 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.45 million.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $289.77 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.17 million.

• Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $303.36 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $11.01 million.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $96.09 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $414.26 million.

• Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $35.11 million.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $180.96 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $96.72 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $48.71 million.

• Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.04 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.60 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $235.03 million.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $103.21 million.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $11.61 per share on revenue of $341.41 million.

• Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.88 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.42 million.

• Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $89.87 million.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $449.33 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $77.41 million.

• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion.

• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $177.41 million.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $8.56 million.

• DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $937.95 million.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $24.48 billion.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.06 million.

• Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $20.03 million.

• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $28.21 million.

• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $230.62 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.58 million.

• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $647.12 million.

• Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $258.66 million.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $515.65 million.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $261.55 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $20.37 million.

• Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $64.31 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $696.27 million.

• Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $248.15 million.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $720.48 million.

• Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $88.05 million.

• Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $518.06 million.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $67.84 million.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $306.94 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $60.88 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $52.12 million.

• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $169.25 million.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $14.96 billion.

• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $397.68 million.

• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $295.33 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $900.37 million.

• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.35 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.54 million.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $76.57 million.

• Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $206.22 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $217.15 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $534.93 million.

• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.23 million.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.30 per share on revenue of $209.62 million.

• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $54.98 million.

• Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $408.28 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $244.49 million.

• Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $107.46 million.

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $30.01 million.

• NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $67.38 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $298.36 million.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $106.62 million.

• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $17.40 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $317.40 million.

• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $52.79 million.

• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.50 million.

• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $146.05 million.

• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $20.07 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $111.36 million.

• Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.02 million.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $99.73 million.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $147.61 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $303.49 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $520.00 thousand.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.53 million.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.70 million.

• Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $249.96 million.

• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $166.51 million.

• Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $701.11 million.

• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $887.98 million.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $449.69 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.36 million.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $82.48 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.81 million.

• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $16.11 million.

• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.32 million.

• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $421.14 million.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $312.34 million.

• Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $32.31 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $15.54 million.

• Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $7.29 million.

• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $56.91 million.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $147.35 million.

 

