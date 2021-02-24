Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 94.12% year over year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.29).
Revenue of $30,185,000 higher by 24.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,900,000.
Guidance
Adaptive Biotechnologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 24, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y7tyzac4
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $71.25
52-week low: $15.19
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.44%
Company Description
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is a commercial-stage company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is test authorized by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings