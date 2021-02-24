Recap: Staar Surgical Q4 Earnings

Shares of Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.67% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $45,998,000 higher by 18.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $43,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Staar Surgical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947844/77947360158D9121D30E2109E9A9C9CD

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $128.23

52-week low: $23.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.29%

Company Description

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also make lenses which are used in surgery that treats cataracts. The company offers products are ICLs used in refractive surgery and IOLs used in cataract surgery. The company generated sales are from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.