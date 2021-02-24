Greif: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.69% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $1,147,000,000 higher by 3.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $0.96 and $1.06.

Greif hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fgreif-inc-announces-2021-first-213000615.html&eventid=2948014&sessionid=1&key=70C2B750D199E8D99134D70825D3FA1D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.35

52-week low: $23.65

Price action over last quarter: down 2.59%

Company Profile

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in four reportable business segments including Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services from which it earns the majority of the revenue, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management.