Ping Identity Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) decreased 11.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 35.71% over the past year to $0.09, which were in line with the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $63,255,000 declined by 7.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $68,820,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $255,000,000 and $265,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pingidentity.com%2F&eventid=2948064&sessionid=1&key=77B18DFDDE6CF29C464030ADD6919652®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.80

52-week low: $12.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.45%

Company Overview

Ping Identity Holding Corp is a United States-based company engaged in the business of software. It enables secure access to any service, application or API from any device. Its Intelligent Identity Platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze the device, network, application and user behavior data to make authentication and security control decisions.