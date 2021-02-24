Recap: L Brands Q4 Earnings

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 61.17% year over year to $3.03, which beat the estimate of $2.91.

Revenue of $4,818,000,000 higher by 2.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.35 and $0.45.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $51.80

52-week low: $8.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.56%

Company Description

L Brands is a women's intimate, personal-care, and beauty retailer operating under the Victoria's Secret, Pink, and Bath & Body Works brands. The company generates the majority of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales coming from international markets in fiscal 2019. Distribution channels include more than 2,600 stores and online, which represented about 20% of total sales in 2019. The company still plans to break Bath & Body Works into a stand-alone business, which we expect to be executed in 2021.