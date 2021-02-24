Rent-A-Center: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.59% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $716,491,000 higher by 7.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $712,940,000.

Outlook

Rent-A-Center Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $5-$5.55 vs $3.92 Estimate, Sales $4.305B-$4.455B vs $3.16B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.87

Company's 52-week low was at $11.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 72.05%

Company Description

Rent-A-Center offers rent-to-own purchasing options for appliances, computers, smartphones, furniture, and related items. Customers make rental payments with the option to own the product after completing rent-to-own agreements. The company's operating segments are Rent-a-Center business, which includes company-owned stores and online platform; preferred lease, which provides lease-to-own options through third-party retailers; Mexico, which includes company-owned stores in Mexico; and franchising, which sells rental merchandise to intermediate franchisees for royalties and startup fees. The majority of revenue comes from repeat customers in the Rent-a-Center business segment of the U.S.