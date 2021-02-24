Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.96% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $78,247,000 higher by 18.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $71,800,000.

Guidance

Upland Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $70,600,000 and $74,600,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.uplandsoftware.com%2F&eventid=2948405&sessionid=1&key=60BF2A2DC4971B907DE1F8A61ABAB664®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.00

52-week low: $20.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.68%

Company Overview

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations. It services customers ranging from corporations and Government agencies to small- and medium-sized businesses engaged in the field of financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media, and telecommunications, Government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals and travel and hospitality.