Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 8.96% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.45.
Revenue of $78,247,000 higher by 18.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $71,800,000.
Guidance
Upland Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q1 revenue expected to be between $70,600,000 and $74,600,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 24, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.uplandsoftware.com%2F&eventid=2948405&sessionid=1&key=60BF2A2DC4971B907DE1F8A61ABAB664®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $52.00
52-week low: $20.75
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.68%
Company Overview
Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations. It services customers ranging from corporations and Government agencies to small- and medium-sized businesses engaged in the field of financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media, and telecommunications, Government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals and travel and hospitality.
