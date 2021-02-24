Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.02% over the past year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $852,167,000 declined by 13.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $842,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Brookdale Senior Living hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $8.30

52-week low: $1.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 82.55%

Company Overview

Brookdale operates senior living communities throughout the United States. Private pay customers contribute the majority of its resident fees. Brookdale's retirement centers are targeted toward middle- to upper-income seniors, typically over the age of 75. They provide basic services, like meals and housekeeping, and supplemental-care services to assist residents with daily activities. Brookdale's assisted living communities offer 24-hour assistance with daily activities and include memory-care communities that are specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Its continuing-care retirement centers are large communities that accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from assisted living resident fees.