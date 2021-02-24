Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.02% over the past year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $852,167,000 declined by 13.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $842,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Brookdale Senior Living hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $8.30

52-week low: $1.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 82.55%

Company Overview

Brookdale operates senior living communities throughout the United States. Private pay customers contribute the majority of its resident fees. Brookdale's retirement centers are targeted toward middle- to upper-income seniors, typically over the age of 75. They provide basic services, like meals and housekeeping, and supplemental-care services to assist residents with daily activities. Brookdale's assisted living communities offer 24-hour assistance with daily activities and include memory-care communities that are specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Its continuing-care retirement centers are large communities that accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from assisted living resident fees.

 

Related Articles (BKD)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings