Recap: TrueCar Q4 Earnings

Shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $63,960,000 decreased by 28.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected between $60,000,000 and $62,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2618/39824

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.47

52-week low: $1.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.33%

Company Overview

TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on a common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics. It also customizes and operates its platform for affinity group marketing partners, such as USAA and Consumer Reports, financial institutions, and other large enterprises such as Boeing and Verizon. The company enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar Certified Dealers.