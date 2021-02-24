Tivity Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5.00% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $100,617,000 decreased by 63.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $190,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Tivity Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tivity Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tivityhealth.com%2F&eventid=2948007&sessionid=1&key=BC399E19FE4EB00BDE9E7C7B7ACAAB53®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $25.45

52-week low: $1.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.96%

Company Overview

Tivity Health Inc is a provider of fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. The company offers an integrated portfolio of solutions to help people live longer and be healthier, including our SilverSneakers senior fitness program, Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, Prime Fitness, WholeHealth Living, and Wisely Well. The operating business segments are Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment is comprised of SilverSneakers, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment includes Nutrisystem and the South Beach Diet. The company derives maximum revenue from Healthcare segment.