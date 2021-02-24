Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merit Medical Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.00% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $258,004,000 up by 0.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $250,450,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.84 and $1.98.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $990,000,000 and $1,010,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxg5cavx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.23

52-week low: $25.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.44%

Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a South Jordan, Utah, based medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm currently reports through two overarching units, Cardiovascular (96% of 2018 revenue) and Endoscopy (4%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for approximately 55% of 2018 revenue and international sales making up the remaining 45%.

 

Related Articles (MMSI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
Earnings Preview for Merit Medical Systems
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Amgen, Zymeworks Sinks On Data, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings