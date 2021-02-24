Recap: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.53% year over year to ($0.42), which beat the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $121,007,000 up by 23.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $123,200,000.

Guidance

ACADIA Sees FY21 Net Sales For NUPLAZID $510M-$550M

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/euu8bxfd

Price Action

52-week high: $58.72

Company's 52-week low was at $30.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.64%

Company Profile

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. The company aims to discover small molecule drugs that address disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia. Acadia also seeks to in-license or acquire complementary products and candidates. The company's patent applications claim proprietary technology, including novel methods of screening and chemical synthetic methods, novel drug targets, and novel compounds identified using its technology.