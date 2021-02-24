PC Connection: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.30% year over year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $675,686,000 decreased by 5.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $651,270,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bra2v35r

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $54.76

Company's 52-week low was at $30.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.12%

Company Profile

PC Connection Inc is a provider of information technology solutions. It provides products such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that company purchase from manufacturers and distributors. The company also offers services involving design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. It conducts business operations through three business segments namely Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. The company generates maximum revenue Enterprise Solutions segment.