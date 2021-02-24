Tutor Perini: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.99% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,349,516,000 higher by 14.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Tutor Perini Sees FY21 EPS $1.80-$2.20 vs $2.21 Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tutorperini.com%2F&eventid=2948102&sessionid=1&key=DAE6268100BA22470C271040F007E978®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $18.42

52-week low: $2.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.14%

Company Description

Tutor Perini Corp offers general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private and public customers. The company constructs and repairs transportation infrastructure, water-treatment facilities, and a wide range of buildings. It plans and schedules the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors required for a project. Tutor Perini has three operating segments: civil, building, and specialty contractors and generates majority revenue from civil segment. The company offers self-performed construction services, including site work, concrete forming, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC. The majority of its total revenue is derived from the United States.