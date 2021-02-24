Recap: Pennant Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.25% over the past year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $107,967,000 up by 20.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,410,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pennant Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $69.56

Company's 52-week low was at $9.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.19%

Company Profile

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health and hospice services which includes our home health, hospice, and home care businesses and Senior living which includes company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Home Health and Hospice Services segment.