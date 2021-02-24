Recap: Elastic Q3 Earnings

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 85.71% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $157,115,000 higher by 38.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $146,720,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/estc/mediaframe/43635/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $176.49

52-week low: $39.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.07%

Company Description

Elastic NV is a search company. It created the Elastic Stack, a powerful set of software products that ingest and store data from any source and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds or less. The company also offers software solutions built on the Elastic Stack that address a wide variety of use cases including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, business analytics, and security analytics. Its solution includes Enterprise Search; Observability and Security. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.