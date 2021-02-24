Nutanix: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 38.33% over the past year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.48).
Revenue of $346,382,000 declined by 0.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $326,950,000.
Outlook
Nutanix Sees Q3 ACV Billings $150M-$155M, Adj. Gross Margin ~81%
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 24, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.nutanix.com%2F&eventid=2947835&sessionid=1&key=ACE79C57991207BF936964655EC4D137®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $37.35
Company's 52-week low was at $11.31
Price action over last quarter: Up 18.04%
Company Profile
Nutanix Inc provides native hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses. The company offers Enterprise Cloud Platform to businesses for various uses such as web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution. It generates most of its revenues through license fees and supports services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and other regions.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings