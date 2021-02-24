A Preview Of EOG Resources's Earnings

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to EOG Resources's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, EOG Resources analysts model for earnings of $0.35 per share on sales of $2.84 billion. In the same quarter last year, EOG Resources reported EPS of $1.35 on revenue of $4.32 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 74.07% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 34.26% from the year-ago period. EOG Resources's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 -0.05 0.67 1.15 EPS Actual 0.43 -0.23 0.55 1.35 Revenue Estimate 2.57 B 2.43 B 3.98 B 4.39 B Revenue Actual 2.25 B 1.10 B 4.72 B 4.32 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of EOG Resources are up 15.1%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. EOG Resources is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.