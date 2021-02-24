Endo International's Earnings Outlook

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Endo International modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $647.12 million. In the same quarter last year, Endo International reported EPS of $0.74 on revenue of $764.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 35.14%. Sales would be down 15.39% from the same quarter last year. Endo International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.34 0.53 0.57 EPS Actual 0.52 0.65 0.95 0.74 Revenue Estimate 547.80 M 638.72 M 707.65 M 731.43 M Revenue Actual 634.86 M 687.59 M 820.40 M 764.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Endo International were trading at $9.805 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Endo International is scheduled to hold the call at 07:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.