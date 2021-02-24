Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PGT Innovations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $221,601,000 rose by 26.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $205,520,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,000,000,000 and $1,075,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pgti/mediaframe/43430/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.96

52-week low: $6.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.75%

Company Overview

PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors and offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida.

 

Related Articles (PGTI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com