PGT Innovations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $221,601,000 rose by 26.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $205,520,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,000,000,000 and $1,075,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pgti/mediaframe/43430/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.96

52-week low: $6.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.75%

Company Overview

PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors and offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida.