Owens & Minor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 375.00% year over year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $2,362,000,000 higher by 7.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,160,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.00 and $3.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zykyafzs

Price Action

52-week high: $31.90

52-week low: $3.63

Price action over last quarter: down 0.08%

Company Profile

Owens & Minor distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The company operates in two segments that are Global products and Global Solutions. The company offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers in the Global solutions segment. In the Global product segment, the company manufactures and sources medical-surgical products through our production and kitting operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Global solutions segment. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States, while the majority of revenue comes from the United States.