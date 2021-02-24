Market Overview

Recap: Lowe's Companies Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.49% over the past year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $20,311,000,000 higher by 26.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,240,000,000.

Outlook

Lowe's Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lowe's Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/low/mediaframe/43173/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $180.67

Company's 52-week low was at $60.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.67%

Company Overview

Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate that Lowe's captures a low-double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census estimates for market size.

 

