Recap: United Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

February 24, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.88% over the past year to $3.31, which beat the estimate of $3.14.

Revenue of $384,900,000 higher by 23.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $361,070,000.

Outlook

United Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unither.com%2F&eventid=2948051&sessionid=1&key=4F8FF383E135E3BFEE8DB33E2EF0AAE3&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $178.68

Company's 52-week low was at $75.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.35%

Company Description

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Nearly all of its sales are generated within the United States. United also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary hypertension.

 

