Recap: HollyFrontier Q4 Earnings

Shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 254.17% over the past year to ($0.74), which missed the estimate of ($0.71).

Revenue of $2,901,000,000 decreased by 33.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,460,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HollyFrontier hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=2950760&sessionid=1&key=AF27087C3232DF9D1112AE68A106191D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $43.26

52-week low: $16.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 122.25%

Company Overview

HollyFrontier is an independent petroleum refiner that owns and operates four refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, and Southwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 405,000 barrels per day. It is converting its Cheyenne petroleum refinery to renewable diesel. It also has a 57% ownership stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the Southwestern United States.