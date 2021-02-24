Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 3:35am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $715.74 million.

• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $569.75 million.

• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $470.95 million.

• Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units (AMEX:CQP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $138.15 million.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $721.30 million.

• Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $318.82 million.

• Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $457.56 million.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.63 per share on revenue of $13.20 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $274.48 million.

• Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $374.32 million.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $268.83 million.

• Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.77 million.

• Cheniere Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $123.48 million.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $669.99 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $150.03 million.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $93.88 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $86.59 million.

• TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $148.94 million.

• Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $398.14 million.

• ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.

• Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XTNT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $72.88 million.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.01 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $420.76 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $801.44 million.

• Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $690.03 million.

• Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $446.40 million.

• ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.93 million.

• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $205.52 million.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $33.71 million.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.74 million.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $55.34 million.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $384.57 million.

• (NYSE:WYND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $643.89 million.

• VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $288.12 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $995.40 million.

• GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $234.30 million.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.56 million.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $19.24 billion.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $212.96 million.

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $608.56 million.

• US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $352.88 million.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $361.07 million.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $459.67 million.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• None (None:BTE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.23 million.

• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $66.04 million.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $882.80 million.

• Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $357.96 million.

• BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Apache (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $573.38 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $261.03 million.

• Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $457.56 million.

• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $842.80 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $429.29 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.41 million.

• Golden Star Resources, Ltd Common Stock (AMEX:GSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $751.01 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $111.92 million.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $79.93 million.

• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $100.41 million.

• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $171.57 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $712.94 million.

• Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $450.00 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $558.30 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $19.63 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.65 million.

• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.

• Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $68.82 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $327.12 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $123.20 million.

• Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $553.37 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.51 million.

• Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $78.10 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $39.03 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $187.03 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.37 million.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $80.10 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $141.58 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $4.87 million.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $34.04 million.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $32.15 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $26.90 million.

• American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $167.43 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $12.60 per share on revenue of $94.53 million.

• Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.43 million.

• Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $32.01 million.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $80.71 million.

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.91 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $566.76 million.

• America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $975.00 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $47.31 million.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $552.78 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.28 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $81.30 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $196.42 million.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $271.99 million.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $115.12 million.

• PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $651.27 million.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $256.88 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $160.40 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $669.05 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $168.47 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $388.92 million.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $59.05 million.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $375.25 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $82.33 million.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.36 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $495.11 million.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $146.72 million.

• Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $289.17 million.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $377.14 million.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $291.02 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $76.73 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• Gold Resource Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:GORO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GTE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.06 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.99 million.

• Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $38.50 million.

• Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $69.07 million.

• L Brands (NYSE:LB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $75.16 million.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $250.45 million.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.11 million.

• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.89 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $42.80 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $326.95 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $107.43 million.

• Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $295.77 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $425.01 million.

• Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $86.95 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.02 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $182.82 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $180.36 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $688.34 million.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.50 billion.

• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares (NYSE:PBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.02 billion.

• PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $388.14 million.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.73 million.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $713.97 million.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $480.13 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $233.52 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $275.89 million.

• Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $99.54 million.

• Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $135.60 million.

• Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $445.90 million.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $518.75 million.

• Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $32.14 million.

• SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $171.73 million.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.85 million.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $693.81 million.

• Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $378.41 million.

• Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.77 million.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $40.17 million.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.49 million.

• Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $190.02 million.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $251.83 million.

• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $193.86 million.

• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $717.87 million.

• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $37.18 million.

• Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $191.46 million.

• WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $286.16 million.

• Whitestone (NYSE:WSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.57 million.

• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.50 million.

 

