PPD: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 5:39pm   Comments
Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.18% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,364,000,000 rose by 30.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.37 and $1.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,145,000,000 and $5,304,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.76

52-week low: $10.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.56%

Company Description

PPD is a global contract research organization that provides clinical trial and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The clinical development services segment offers outsourced trial services, spanning early- and late-stage trials, as well as peri- and post-approval trials, and the laboratory services segment includes both advanced lab testing and central lab services. The company was taken private in 2011 and went public again in 2020.

 

