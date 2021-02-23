Recap: Arlo Technologies Q4 Earnings
Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 69.23% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).
Revenue of $114,836,000 decreased by 6.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,570,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Arlo Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.arlo.com%2F&eventid=2948452&sessionid=1&key=3152AE59D795D7ECDA28E34CCB35889A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $10.49
Company's 52-week low was at $1.20
Price action over last quarter: Up 40.87%
Company Description
Arlo Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. Its product portfolio comprises Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Baby, Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, and Arlo Security Light. The company conducts its business across three geographic regions: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the Americas.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings