Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 43.04% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $198,347,000 declined by 14.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $199,790,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Huron Consulting Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7fnz5dp6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $69.83

52-week low: $35.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.14%

Company Overview

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.