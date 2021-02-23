Cabot Oil & Gas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 13.33% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $456,778,000 declined by 0.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $417,460,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cabot Oil & Gas hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.67

Company's 52-week low was at $13.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.52%

Company Description

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia. At year-end 2019, Cabot's proved reserves were 12.9 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production of approximately 2,500 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. All of Cabot's production is Marcellus dry natural gas.