Recap: Centennial Resource Dev Q4 Earnings

Shares of Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1166.67% over the past year to ($0.32), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $148,077,000 declined by 42.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $142,460,000.

Guidance

Centennial Resource Development Sees FY21 Capex $260M-$310M

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.10

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 475.88%

Company Description

Centennial Resource Development Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. Its assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico. The firm generates revenue from the sale of oil and natural gas. Geographically, the company operates in the United States of America.