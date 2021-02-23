Lydall: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 141.18% over the past year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $210,269,000 higher by 8.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $197,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lydall hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.38

52-week low: $4.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.76%

Company Description

Lydall Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers, medical filtration media and devices. The company's products are primarily sold directly to customers through an internal sales force and distributed via common carrier. Its reportable segments were Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens and Thermal Acoustical Solutions. It derives most of its revenues from the United States of America.