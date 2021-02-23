Market Overview

Recap: Insulet Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 425.00% year over year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $246,100,000 rose by 17.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $232,890,000.

Guidance

Insulet Expects Q1 Sales Growth of 20%-24%, FY21 Sales Growth of 15%-20%

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p7kz5yzi

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $298.43

Company's 52-week low was at $121.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.98%

Company Description

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 150,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

 

