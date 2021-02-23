Theravance Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.37% over the past year to ($0.92), which beat the estimate of ($1.02).

Revenue of $18,730,000 declined by 36.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $20,850,000.

Outlook

Theravance Biopharma Sees Operating Expenses For R&D At $195M-$225M

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $31.35

Company's 52-week low was at $14.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.12%

Company Overview

Theravance Biopharma is a diversified biotechnology company that creates medicines to treat serious illnesses. The company's research and development are concentrated primarily on four therapeutic areas-infectious disease, respiratory, gastrointestinal disease, and cardiovascular and renal disease. Its commercial infrastructure is focused primarily on the acute care setting. The company uses strategic collaboration with other industry players. Theravance generates the majority of its revenue in the U.S. and Europe, followed by Asia.