Adamas Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.89% over the past year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $21,010,000 rose by 28.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Sees FY 2021 Total Operating Expenses Expenses $115M-$130M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9kbxdi2b

Technicals

52-week high: $9.15

Company's 52-week low was at $1.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.86%

Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. It operates in one reportable segment: the development and commercialization of therapeutics targeting chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company generates its revenues primarily from the United States.

 

