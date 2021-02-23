Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Arena Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.32% year over year to ($2.10), which missed the estimate of ($1.85).

Revenue of $37,000 decreased by 98.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arena Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ygonbtrf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $90.19

Company's 52-week low was at $32.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.98%

Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company targeting G-protein-coupled receptors. The company has one internally discovered drug, lorcaserin, which has been approved and is marketed in the U.S. and South Korea to target weight management. It is commercialized under the brand name Belviq. The company is collaborating with Eisai to market Belviq in other countries. It has a presence in Europe through its Swiss subsidiary, Arena GmbH. The company's pipeline contains drugs targeting autoimmune diseases, vascular diseases, thrombotic diseases, dementia-associated psychosis, nervous system issues, and pain.

 

Related Articles (ARNA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aridis To Study Antibody Cocktail For Coronavirus Variants, Revance & Protalix Data Readouts
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Arena Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 1, 2021
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings