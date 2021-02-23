Recap: Arena Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.32% year over year to ($2.10), which missed the estimate of ($1.85).

Revenue of $37,000 decreased by 98.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arena Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ygonbtrf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $90.19

Company's 52-week low was at $32.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.98%

Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company targeting G-protein-coupled receptors. The company has one internally discovered drug, lorcaserin, which has been approved and is marketed in the U.S. and South Korea to target weight management. It is commercialized under the brand name Belviq. The company is collaborating with Eisai to market Belviq in other countries. It has a presence in Europe through its Swiss subsidiary, Arena GmbH. The company's pipeline contains drugs targeting autoimmune diseases, vascular diseases, thrombotic diseases, dementia-associated psychosis, nervous system issues, and pain.