Recap: Inspire Medical Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.32% over the past year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $46,009,000 up by 71.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,070,000.

Outlook

Inspire Medical Sees FY21 Sales $183M-$188M vs $171.7M Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143162

Technicals

52-week high: $239.40

Company's 52-week low was at $40.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.33%

Company Overview

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.