Recap: Halozyme Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 308.33% over the past year to $0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $121,703,000 rose by 126.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,160,000.

Outlook

Halozyme Sees FY21 Sales $375M-$395M Vs 400M Estimates, EPS $1.40-$1.55 Vs $1.7 Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halozyme.com%2F&eventid=2947806&sessionid=1&key=147CF17EFD19E121D0254E970DB686F5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.30

Company's 52-week low was at $12.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.28%

Company Overview

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme utilizes a strategy that focuses on developing its own proprietary products in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.