Recap: Halozyme Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 308.33% over the past year to $0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.53.
Revenue of $121,703,000 rose by 126.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,160,000.
Outlook
Halozyme Sees FY21 Sales $375M-$395M Vs 400M Estimates, EPS $1.40-$1.55 Vs $1.7 Estimates
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halozyme.com%2F&eventid=2947806&sessionid=1&key=147CF17EFD19E121D0254E970DB686F5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $51.30
Company's 52-week low was at $12.71
Price action over last quarter: Up 42.28%
Company Overview
Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme utilizes a strategy that focuses on developing its own proprietary products in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.
