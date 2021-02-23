CoStar Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) decreased 1.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.06% year over year to $2.85, which beat the estimate of $2.41.

Revenue of $444,393,000 up by 18.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $434,220,000.

Outlook

CoStar Group Sees Q1 Sales $450M-$455M Vs. $449.01M Est., FY21 Sales $1.925B-$1.945B Vs. $1.91B Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high: $952.76

Company's 52-week low was at $500.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.28%

Company Description

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica with approximately three quarters of its revenue classified as subscription based. The company has also recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.