CoStar Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) decreased 1.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 1.06% year over year to $2.85, which beat the estimate of $2.41.
Revenue of $444,393,000 up by 18.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $434,220,000.
Outlook
CoStar Group Sees Q1 Sales $450M-$455M Vs. $449.01M Est., FY21 Sales $1.925B-$1.945B Vs. $1.91B Est
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action
Technicals
52-week high: $952.76
Company's 52-week low was at $500.24
Price action over last quarter: Up 9.28%
Company Description
CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica with approximately three quarters of its revenue classified as subscription based. The company has also recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.
